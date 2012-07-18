LONDON The Bank of England said banks applied for less than the maximum 5 billion pounds of six-month funds available under its new Extended Collateral Term Repo scheme on Wednesday, suggesting limited tensions in British interbank funding markets.

Banks applied for 4.175 billion pounds, which cleared at the minimum 25 basis point spread over the BoE's 0.5 percent main interest rate.

At the first operation under the scheme on June 20, the Bank allotted the full 5 billion pounds, again at the minimum 25 basis point spread.

The Bank announced in June that it was activating the scheme set up in December and originally intended to offer one-month funds, as part of efforts to kick-start Britain's faltering recovery.

It allows banks to borrow central bank funds in return for lower-quality collateral than they would usually be able to use, including residential mortgage-backed securities, securitised credit card debt, student and consumer loans and some types of asset-backed commercial paper.

(Reporting by David Milliken)