LONDON The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it would offer up to 5 billion pounds of 6-month funds to banks at its extended collateral term repo (ECTR) on August 15.

The ECTR offers banks funds priced at 0.25 percentage points above the BoE's Bank Rate, currently 0.5 percent.

At the last repo on July 18, banks bid for only 4.175 billion pounds of funds, indicating limited tensions on British interbank funding markets.

