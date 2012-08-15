Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
LONDON The Bank of England said it allotted 1.5 billion pounds of 6-month funds to banks at its extended collateral term repo (ECTR) on Wednesday, far below the 5 billion pounds it was prepared to make available.
The Bank allotted funds at the minimum spread of 25 basis points over the Bank's Bank Rate, currently 0.5 percent, and the low take-up by banks suggests limited tensions on Britain's interbank funding market.
At the last repo on July 18, banks bid for only 4.175 billion pounds of funds.
The ECTR is designed to ensure banks have access to reasonably priced liquidity if market funds dry up.
(Reporting by David Milliken)
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging them of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (1.67 billion pound) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.