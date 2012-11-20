LONDON The Bank of England confirmed on Tuesday that it would offer up to 5 billion pounds of 6-month funds to banks at its extended collateral term repo on Wednesday and that it would hold another repo next month, but said further repos would depend on demand.

The ECTR offers banks funds priced at 0.25 percentage points above the BoE's Bank Rate, currently 0.5 percent.

"Thereafter, the ECTR Facility will remain activated but the Bank will review demand for auctions on a monthly basis," the central bank said.

At the last repo on October 17, the Bank allotted none of the funds available. Demand for the 5 billion pounds ($7.96 billion) made available on a monthly basis has been dwindling since the Bank announced in June that it was activating the scheme, suggesting that banks had enough funding from other sources.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken)