LONDON Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said he was concerned about a lack of credit getting through to small and medium-sized firms, a regional newspaper reported on Wednesday.

In an interview with the Southern Daily Echo, Fisher said Britain's recession was driven by a need for companies, banks, the government and households to pay down their debt.

"What we need is the entrepreneurial spirit, we need investment and support for new businesses that are growing," he was quoted as saying.

"This is why we are worried about lending for small and medium sized companies because they are the growth engine for tomorrow. New jobs come from small businesses growing."

Fisher's comments come a week after official data showed Britain fell back into recession in the first three months of this year. Nonetheless, analysts reckon the Bank will not inject more stimulus into the economy once its current 325 billion pounds quantitative easing programme ends this week.

The Bank policymakers will hold their monthly meeting next week and their decision will be informed by their latest inflation and growth forecasts, due to be published on May 16.

"There is a period of healing we need to go through," Fisher added.

"This is a balance sheet recession, the banks need to rebalance their balance sheets, the Government does clearly and some companies still do and some households will need to repay their debt."

