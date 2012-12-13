LONDON The Bank of England has no need to follow its U.S. and Canadian counterparts in committing to an extended period of low interest rates, a senior BoE policymaker said on Thursday.

Paul Fisher, the BoE's executive director for markets, also said the government should be wary about changing the bank's inflation target - shortly before Chancellor George Osborne publicly raised the prospect with legislators.

Fisher told Reuters in an interview that market interest rates showed that investors already expected BoE rates to stay low for a long time, and that the BoE's monetary policy approach was well understood.

Fisher's comments came just a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors by saying it would not raise interest rates until the U.S. unemployment rate fell at least to 6.5 percent.

These commitments are intended to give extra force to central banks' statements on monetary policy, at a time when interest rates are so low that they cannot be cut further.

Incoming BoE Governor Mark Carney, who currently heads the Bank of Canada, has also championed long-term commitments to low rates - an approach about which the BoE's chief economist expressed doubts on Wednesday.

However, Osborne told an influential committee of MPs on Thursday he welcomed the fact Carney had raised the alternative approaches to monetary policy in a speech in Toronto earlier in the week.

"If you want to change the regime you have to make a pretty strong case for doing so," he said. And I think it's good that the next governor of the bank will take part in that debate."

But Fisher defended the BoE's current approach, which in contrast to Canada has focused on purchases of government bonds to support the faltering economy at a time when official interest rates are at a rock-bottom 0.5 percent.

"You have to ask whether (extra guidance) is necessary. If you look at the UK yield curve, it's pretty flat for several years ahead, so the markets are clearly interpreting our policy stance as one where they expect the rates to be on hold for some considerable years," he said.

"The real debate in the UK is not about those sorts of technicalities," he said. "It's about what should policy be doing in the current environment where we have sticky inflation above the target and we have flat growth, principally because of supply-side shocks" he said.

Yields on four-year British government bonds are just 0.52 percent.

BARRIERS TO GUIDANCE

A change in the current BoE approach could not be ruled out, Fisher said, but there were several barriers.

"In the UK case, which is different from the U.S. case, the public would want more reassurance about our commitment to low and stable inflation than about what we are actually doing with interest rates," Fisher said.

British inflation has been above its 2 percent target since December 2009.

The BoE was different from the Bank of Canada as individual members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee were free to express divergent views, which would make reaching a long-term agreement on rates hard, he added.

And whereas there were good estimates of what level U.S. unemployment should be in a balanced economy, this was much harder to calculate in Britain, Fisher said.

British media have speculated that the government might be open to reviewing the BoE's inflation target as the country struggles to generate solid economic growth and a 2015 national election draws nearer.

But Fisher warned that this could be a dangerous course.

"Only change the target if you really actually want us to adopt substantially different policies," he said.

"One of the things about a target is you want it to have credibility. If you keep changing your target, you risk losing that. That's a fine political judgment to make, whether or not any technical perceived benefits from changing the target outweighed what would inevitably be the reaction: 'Oh, you're changing the target for some nefarious political gain.'"

Osborne told lawmakers he hoped to get cross-party support if there was any future change to the BoE's mandate, but that for now it remained a debate that should be led by academics rather than politicians.

"Any decisions about the framework are decisions for the government, a government accountable to parliament ... If you were to move away from it, the parliament would want to be satisfied that you were getting some very significant rewards in return for moving away from that."

(Additional reporting by Mohammed Abbas; editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)