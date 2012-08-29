LONDON The Bank of England's new Funding for Lending Scheme, which is aims to unblock the flow of credit in Britain's economy, will take more than a few months to fully bear fruit, BoE executive director for markets Paul Fisher said on Wednesday.

The FLS opened for business on August 1, and offers banks and other lenders cheap funding against a wide range of collateral if they agree to lend on to businesses and home-buyers.

"We don't expect this to be something that will cure the economy in a few months. It will take a little while to pass through," Fisher said in an online presentation hosted by the Association of Corporate Treasurers.

"We have seen an initial flurry (of interest from banks) but this isn't a sprint - we would liken it a bit more to a middle distance event," he added.

The FLS runs alongside the BoE's existing programme of government bond purchases, and one of the participants in the presentation asked Fisher if the BoE had considered buying residential mortgage backed securities outright.

Fisher said that the BoE had considered this, but decided it would bring too much risk on to the public sector, and that the securities could be hard to sell back to banks when the BoE wanted to tighten monetary policy.

"We think we can have the same benefits ... by taking them as collateral rather than buying them outright," he said.

BoE Governor Mervyn King has been adamant that the BoE will not buy significant quantities of private sector assets as part of its asset purchase programme, also known as quantitative easing. (Reporting by David Milliken)