CARDIFF Cutting the Bank of England's interest rates below zero would not necessarily help Britain's economy, and could even be counterproductive, central bank policymaker Paul Fisher said on Friday.

"We have looked at whether or not we could cut interest rates further. My own personal view is that negative rates would not necessarily do very much at the moment to boost growth, (and) could even be perverse," he told a business audience in Cardiff .

