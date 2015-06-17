LONDON The Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates "in the not-too-distant future" as wage growth continues to pick up pace, policymaker Kristin Forbes said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters expect rates to rise early next year, but robust wage data released earlier on Wednesday has caused some in financial markets to increase bets on an earlier move.

"The next move in interest rates is going to be up and it's coming at some point in the not-too-distant future," BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Forbes said in an interview with broadcaster ITV.

"Especially as we continue to see wage growth as we've learned about today, that will make people realise that the date when interest rates go up is coming closer," Forbes added.

