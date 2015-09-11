LONDON The Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates sooner rather than later, though the exact timing will depend on economic developments, Monetary Policy Committee member Kristin Forbes was quoted as saying on Friday.

"I do think it is likely we will see interest rates increase sooner rather than later," Forbes was quoted as saying by Wales's Western Mail newspaper.

Earlier on Friday Forbes gave a lecture in the Welsh capital Cardiff, where she said the BoE might have to raise interest rates earlier than expected if it had incorrectly modelled the effect on inflation of sterling's strength.

