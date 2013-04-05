The Bank of England is seen behind holly bushes in the City of London March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON British banks need to keep up their more conservative approach to paying out bonuses and dividends as they build up their capital safety buffers, policymakers at the Bank of England said.

"Banks should continue to exercise restraint on distributions and compensation," the bank's Financial Policy Committee said in minutes of its March meeting which were released on Friday.

Last week, the FPC told Britain's banks they must raise 25 billion pounds of extra capital by the end of the year to absorb any future losses on loans.

Rebuilding banks' capital levels, after they were hit by the financial crisis and heavy fines for misconduct, is a crucial step for returning part state-owned lenders RBS (RBS.L) and Lloyds (LLOY.L) to full private ownership by the 2015 general election.

RBS and Lloyds and two other banks, HSBC (HSBA.L) and Barclays (BARC.L), dominate the market with 74 percent of deposits.

The minutes showed that some members of the FPC were worried that the extra capital banks were ordered to hold might not be enough and "were inclined to put in place additional upfront insurance."

FPC members are seeking ways to restore investor confidence in capital numbers disclosed by banks relating to risks they hold on their books based on in-house models.

"The Committee agreed that a line needed to be drawn under doubts about UK banks' capital adequacy," the minutes said.

They also showed the FPC was looking at whether banks should be required to tot up risks using so-called standardised models as well as their in-house versions. It will discuss the topic at its June meeting to see if further action is appropriate.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and William Schomberg)