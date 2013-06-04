UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON The three new external members of the Bank of England's financial sector watchdog expressed worries on Tuesday about striking the right balance between regulation and growth.
In written statements to a parliament appointment hearing, Clara Furse, Richard Sharp and Martin Taylor all talked about ensuring the right trade-off between tough regulation and growth - a trade-off often played down by Bank staff.
"There are signs of a modest economic recovery and I think it's important that what the FPC does not undermine that recovery," Furse told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
Sharp and Taylor also said it would be useful for the Financial Policy Committee to have the power to control bank leverage, something Britain's government has denied the supervisory body.
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.
GENEVA Tariff-free trade after Brexit is vitally important to maintaining jobs at Ford's British sites, its European boss told Reuters on Tuesday, amid growing concerns among unions about jobs losses at the U.S. carmaker's Welsh engine plant.