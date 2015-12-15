Former Chief Executive Officer of the London Stock Exchange Clara Furse addresses Thomson Reuters executives after opening the market at the London Stock Exchange in central London in this file photo dated April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON British Chancellor George Osborne said on Tuesday that he would reappoint two external members of the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, Clara Furse and Richard Sharp, to serve further three-year terms.

"Their knowledge and experience will continue to support the committee in ensuring emerging risks to financial stability are identified, monitored and effectively addressed," Osborne said.

Former Goldman Sachs banker Sharp and Furse, who was chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, will start their new terms on April 1.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)