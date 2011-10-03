LONDON A minority on the Bank of England's new Financial Policy Committee want to allow banks to boost lending immediately through tapping their cash-like reserves, a record of their meeting last month showed on Monday.

The financial stability watchdog urged banks last week to strengthen their liquidity and capital buffers by cutting bonuses and share buybacks so as not to constrain their lending to companies and households.

Monday's record of the meeting showed that a minority of policymakers wanted banks to be allowed to reduce their liquidity buffers now.

The committee discussed whether bank funding has become so strained -- due in part to the euro zone debt crisis -- that lenders should be allowed to run down their liquidity cushions to keep credit flowing to a stumbling UK economy.

A majority of members felt such a step was premature but did not rule it out altogether.

"Taking all the arguments into account, the balance of opinion on the committee was that it would be inappropriate in the current circumstances for banks to reduce capital or liquidity ratios," the record said.

"For some members ... it would be natural in current stressed funding market conditions for banks' liquidity buffers to fall, and this could occur without dangers to market confidence provided that capital ratios were maintained at high levels," the record added.

If conditions did deteriorate sharply, "the Committee agreed that it was important that capital and liquidity buffers were useable".

Several members worried that banks could be seen as being more fragile if they began running down buffers now, and this could bump up funding costs, making such a tactic counterproductive.

The FPC, an interim body that will be put on a formal footing from the start of 2013, is tasked with spotting and tackling risks to stability by directing how regulators go about their work on the ground.

Liquidity has become a bone of contention between banks and their regulator, the Financial Services Authority.

The FSA led the pack globally by unilaterally forcing its banks to build up liquidity buffers in addition to the capital cushions they must also carry.

The move was aimed at learning from the forced nationalisation of Northern Rock bank at the start of the financial crisis after wholesale funding markets dried up overnight.

Britain's banks say they are being put at a disadvantage to their international competitors as new, globally agreed liquidity rules will not be phased in until 2015 onwards.

Those rules, known as Basel III, are also less strict. They require buffers of cash-like instruments such as highly rated government bonds to cover one month of outflows, whereas the UK requires coverage for up to three months.

The British Bankers' Association said the committee record gives lenders some idea of how the UK authorities' new approach to macroprudential regulation will appear in practice.

"Crucially it recognises that capital levels and regulatory changes can have an adverse impact on the economy," the BBA said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)