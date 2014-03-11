The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON The Bank of England is not being investigated by the country's financial market regulator the Financial Conduct Authority as part of its broader investigation into allegations of currency market manipulation, a letter showed on Tuesday.

"We are not investigating the Bank of England," FCA chief executive Martin Wheatley said in a letter dated March 7 to legislator Andrew Tyrie, who chairs the parliamentary Treasury Select Committee and who made the letter public on Tuesday.

"The Bank of England is an exempt person," Wheatley added.

Wheatley did say, however, that the FCA has the authority to take action against BoE staff "in relation to market abuse, certain criminal misconduct and fitness of individuals".

The BoE last week suspended an employee as part of its internal investigation into allegations of foreign exchange market manipulation.

The BoE found no evidence that its staff colluded in any manipulation or shared confidential client information.

The FCA declined to comment on whether it was investigating individuals at the BoE.

