LONDON The Bank of England on Wednesday corrected data showing foreign purchases of British government bonds after releasing incorrect figures on May 1 due to a clerical error.

The BoE said foreigners' bought 5.8 billion pounds of gilts in February, rather than selling 7.6 billion pounds, and bought 14.8 billion pounds in March, rather than buying 28.2 billion pounds.

Some 14.6 billion pounds of gilts were bought in the first three months of 2015 as a whole, the BoE said, unchanged from the data it published on May 1.

The BoE also said it would correct similar data for British banks' and companies' purchases and sales of gilts.

