LONDON The Bank of England has forecasters in suspense about how it will restore its "forward guidance" policy ahead of an expected revamp of the central bank's monetary policy centrepiece on Wednesday.

The BoE introduced its guidance - intended to persuade markets and the public that interest rates will not rise from record low levels until the economic recovery has strengthened - six months ago, but it has not worked out as planned.

With unemployment having fallen much faster than expected to near the 7 percent rate at which the Bank said it would review policy, policymakers have been forced to stress they have no plans to hike rates soon.

Governor Mark Carney has said the Bank will start looking at how to "evolve" guidance this month, and an announcement is expected alongside Wednesday's quarterly Inflation Report.

But a Reuters poll on Monday showed little common ground among economists on its likely approach.

Below are some of its options:

VERBAL COMMITMENT TO KEEP RATES LOW

Whatever the BoE announces on Wednesday, most economists polled by Reuters reckon it will include a strong verbal commitment to keep interest rates at or near their current record low of 0.5 percent for a long time.

One help for policymakers has been a fall in British consumer price inflation to 2 percent, the level targeted by the BoE, for the first time in more than four years. That trend could give the Bank another way to underscore its low-for-long message on interest rates.

A strong verbal statement without introducing further measures to underpin it would represent a weaker form of guidance, like the European Central Bank's commitment to keep rates low "for an extended period of time".

FORECAST WEAKER INFLATION

The BoE looks likely to issue new forecasts showing inflation will be weaker in the next two years than it previously projected.

"Coming out with a really low medium-term inflation projection would be a great excuse (and implicit forward guidance) for leaving Bank Rate on hold for some time to come - which is what recent speeches have suggested the Monetary Policy Committee wants," said Alan Clarke at Scotiabank.

USE MORE ECONOMIC INDICATORS FOR GUIDANCE

The BoE could decide to broaden the range of indicators it hinges its guidance on, although the question is which ones. Some economists have suggested linking it to wage growth, which has been very weak over the last few years.

It might also increase its focus on the jobs market, and specify more labour indicators to monitor, as Societe Generale economist Brian Hilliard suggests.

"The attraction of this approach would be that it retains the focus on the labour market which lies at the heart of the current forward guidance framework and is a focus that Carney continued to emphasise," he said.

LOWER THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE THRESHOLD TO 6.5 PERCENT

A handful of economists in the last Reuters poll expected the BoE to buy more time by cutting its unemployment rate threshold to 6.5 percent. But BoE policymaker Martin Weale said recently that would not help create certainty about the BoE's next steps, because it might be quickly overtaken by events.

ABANDON FORWARD GUIDANCE BoE Governor Mark Carney has conceded the BoE was wrong with its forecasts on unemployment and around half of economists polled by Reuters think its handling of forward guidance has cost the central bank some credibility.

"Forward guidance is meant to give extra stimulus when rates are stuck at the zero bound, by providing clarity about how interest rates are set. It is no longer needed," said Robert Wood, chief UK economist at Berenberg.

Carney has spoken of the need to "evolve" forward guidance, however, making its abandonment unlikely.

USE FED-STYLE "DOT CHARTS"

While the U.S. Federal Reserve's forward guidance also hinges on an unemployment rate threshold, it publishes a matrix of policymakers' expectations on future interest rates as a clear guide to what they're thinking.

"That's a great success for the Fed. The market currently is exactly on path with those charts, so it's hard to argue they've not been so far successful," said Roberto Perli, a former Fed official involved in drafting policy and statements, and now a partner at economic research firm Cornerstone Macro.

However, only one economist in Monday's Reuters poll - from Goldman Sachs - predicted the BoE would use them.

Other economists have cited the fan chart model used by Sweden's Riksbank as another possibility along these lines.