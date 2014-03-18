LONDON The Bank of England announced further changes to its top management on Tuesday, naming Andy Haldane, currently the BoE's executive director for financial stability, as its chief economist from June.

He will replace Spencer Dale who will take on a similar role to Haldane's current position and will leave the Monetary Policy Committee, the BoE said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government and the BoE announced the appointments of two new deputy governors, Monetary Policy Committee member Ben Broadbent and International Monetary Fund official Nemat Shafik.

