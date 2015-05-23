EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON The Bank of England's chief economist Andy Haldane said on Friday that the central bank would raise interest rates in the future but they would probably not return to levels as high as before the financial crisis.
"At some stage, in the future, we expect interest rates to begin their path to, if not back to the old normal levels, the new normal levels, certainly levels north of where we are right now," Haldane told BBC radio in an interview.
"Perhaps the new normal is a 3 or a 4 (percent) rather than a 5 or a 6 or a 7," Haldane said.
In March, Haldane surprised investors when he said there was an equal chance of the BoE's next move being a rate cut or a rate hike.
In his BBC interview, Haldane said Britain's economic growth was "pretty healthy, pretty solid."
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.