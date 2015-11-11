LONDON British economic growth has not been spectacular and the recent slowdown bears watching, Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said on Wednesday.

Haldane, speaking to broadcaster CNBC at a financial conference hosted by the BoE, said there was a good degree of strength in the economy, but that it still needed support.

"We watch carefully the data as it flows through for signs the economy could be slowing down further or indeed picking up ... for now about (an interest rate of) 0.5 percent feels about right," news agency Market News International reported Haldane as saying on CNBC.

