LONDON Britain does not need an interest rate hike in the near future because wage growth has fizzled and the outlook for the global economy is uncertain, the Bank of England's chief economist said on Thursday.

Andy Haldane also reiterated his view that the Bank's next move might even be a rate cut rather than a rate hike as Britain's economy appeared to be losing momentum.

"Now more than ever in the UK, policy needs to be poised to move off either foot depending on which way the data break," Haldane said in a speech to British labour unions.

The central bank rate-setter said up to 15 million British jobs could be vulnerable to automation, putting long-term downward pressure on wages, and that Britain's housing market was "broken" due to too few new homes being built.

Haldane has previously warned that the world economy might be heading into a new crisis caused by slower growth in emerging markets. He is considered to be the BoE policymaker who is most cautious about when interest rates should start to rise.

Last week, eight of the Bank's rate-setters voted to keep to keep rates at 0.5 percent, where they have sat since the worst of the financial crisis in 2009, and only one voted for a hike.

Haldane told Britain's Trades Union Congress he was concerned about the domestic economy too, noting that wage growth "appears to be fizzling" which could mean inflation does not hit the BoE's 2 percent target in two years as projected.

And rising uncertainty over emerging market economies could outweigh the boost for growth from low interest rates, he said.

"Against that backdrop, my view is that the case for raising interest rates is still some way from being made," Haldane said.

"Whatever the reason, the economic aircraft appears to be losing speed on the runway," he said.

"That is an awkward, indeed risky, time to be contemplating take-off. Meanwhile, inflationary trends do not at present give me sufficient confidence that inflation will be back at target, even two years hence."

Underlying Haldane's concerns about low inflation was the low share of national income that had gone towards wages since the 2007-09 financial crisis.

While the BoE's central forecast was that this would rebound as the recovery continued, technological advance could halt this process, especially if computerisation took over high-skilled as well as low-skilled work.

"Machines are already undertaking tasks which were unthinkable -- if not unimaginable -- a decade ago," he said.

In a question and answer session, he was unusually blunt about Britain's housing shortage, which he said dated back to a big reduction in public housing construction in the 1980s.

"The UK housing market is broken," he said. "There is a chronic and accumulated imbalance between demand and supply, and it is that which is sending skyward – and has sent skyward – house prices."

