LONDON The Bank of England does not see British households or businesses piling on too much debt, its chief economist Andy Haldane said on Friday, although he added that it bears watching.

"In general, we don't see at the moment either households or businesses layering on debt with a trowel ... because people are still scarred by the crisis experience," Haldane told BBC radio.

Asked how a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike would affect the BoE's thinking, Haldane said monetary policy in other countries mattered hugely to the BoE, but moves abroad do not prompt automatic policy responses in Britain.

He added that it would be "extraordinary" if regulators thought their job was done on financial regulation, even after widespread reforms brought in over the last few years since the financial crisis.

