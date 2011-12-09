LONDON Policy promises need to be backed by rapid action if governments and central banks are to end the "pretty chronic" risk aversion plaguing financial markets, a senior Bank of England official said on Friday.

Speaking to Reuters as European Union leaders met in Brussels to hammer out a solution to the euro zone debt crisis, Bank executive director for financial stability Andrew Haldane said whatever plan politicians came up with would need to be realistic and rapidly implemented.

"What the markets want right now is a degree of certainty that things will happen. In a period when they are chronically risk-averse, any uncertainty about implementation adds to the problem," he said.

Shortly after Haldane spoke to Reuters, Europe secured an historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone.

But the outcome of the two-day EU summit left financial markets uncertain whether and when more decisive action would be taken to stem a debt crisis that began in Greece in 2009, spread to Portugal, Ireland, Italy and Spain and now threatens France and even economic powerhouse Germany.

Haldane said political uncertainty was harder for markets to deal with than the economic variety, and this was why risk aversion overall now was higher than two or three years ago.

"While you can price macro risk to a degree, perhaps imperfectly, it's tremendously difficult for investors to gauge and therefore to price political risk, the likelihood of a politician following through on a promise," he said.

But market sentiment could rapidly turn around if policymakers implemented a credible programme, Haldane said, citing the positive reaction to last week's coordinated efforts by the Bank, U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to ensure banks had continued access to foreign currency.

"It showed that central banks were joining hands, had a shared analysis and a shared view on what ought to be done. There is an important lesson there, more broadly, about how policy should run itself right now," he said.

"If (a plan) is concrete and implementable, the market is really looking for reasons to be cheerful," he said.

BANK RETURNS UNDER PRESSURE

While the BoE is keeping a close eye on immediate market conditions, it also is planning for the long term to reduce the chances of a repeat of the financial crisis that began in 2008.

Haldane sits on the Bank's interim Financial Policy Committee, a 10-month-old body that is the regulatory counterpart to the Monetary Policy Committee that sets interest rates.

One of the FPC's key messages when it released the record of its most recent meeting earlier this week was that bank shareholders needed to get used to a lower-risk, lower-return environment. Haldane explained what this meant in practice.

In the years running up to the financial crisis, banks had promised shareholders a return on equity (ROE) ratio of more than 20 percent, far above that offered by other industries.

"At the levels of leverage that we would want the financial sector to have -- which is not levels of 40-50, but of 10-20 -- it would be unrealistic to expect an ROE to have a 2 in front of it. More plausibly you are looking at numbers in the low double digits or perhaps even single digits," Haldane said.

A focus on ROE had benefited banks' executives more than shareholders over the past 20 years, Haldane said. Bankers' pay had often been linked to ROE, which was easily boosted by loading up on debt, rather than return on assets overall, which Haldane viewed as a better measure.

"(Lower ROE) is not bad news for investors. What they care about is risk-adjusted return. ROE does not adjust for risk, quite the opposite in fact. An ROE of 10 rather than 20 does not imply that investors are getting a rum deal -- it might be consistent with a higher risk-adjusted return," he said.

The FPC has also set out numerous other measures to improve bank stability, most notably an increase in capital levels by cutting back on shareholder dividends and bonus payments.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones)