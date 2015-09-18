LONDON Britain should not adopt any policy that may challenge central bank independence, Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said on the BBC on Friday.

Asked about the merits of "people's quantitative easing", a proposal to print money to pay for investment in infrastructure which lies at the heart of Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's economic policy, Haldane said:

"This thing we call central bank independence, in other words, leaving interest rates in the hands of central banks to try and hit targets rightly set by politicians, that is a model that has served us and many other countries rather well over the past few years," Haldane said.

"I think we ought to be very cautious about any unpicking of those arrangements."

