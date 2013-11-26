LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and three other members of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee spoke before parliament's cross-party Treasury Committee on Tuesday.

Highlights are below.

CARNEY ON REPORTS INTO RBS LENDING

"Certainly we take the view that the behaviours documented in the reports, in both reports actually...are both deeply troubling and extremely serious."

"First and foremost, in these matters it's the direct responsibility of the FCA to conduct an appropriate investigation. I know the institution itself is conducting their own investigation but authorities need to be involved and that's absolutely necessary."

"It would not appear that the scale of this has been on the order of magnitude that it's had the impact that would wipe the overall figure."

"This is absolutely in no way shape or form to undercut anything I said at the start. This has to be tracked down to the full extent of the law."

CARNEY ON "PREDATORY RESTRUCTURING"

"This behaviour is a fundamental violation of the integrity of the banking relationship."

"We welcome the renewed focus of the new RBS senior management on its core retail and UK commercial business."

CARNEY ON BUSINESS LENDING

"It's a question of whether firms in this country can access credit at competitive terms."

"The answer is that it's true to a point - very importantly it is not fully true - for medium and small businesses across the range, and that's where there needs to be further improvement."

CARNEY ON DUBIOUS UK DATA

"There's been an adjustment in the last six months or so to the deflator used to translate from nominal to real investment. And the consequences of that has been that the picture of investment, both historically and present, has changed quite substantially, and actually the path of investment in the UK is now much more volatile apparently than it is in other major advanced economies."

"We have put cautionary language in our reports in August and in November in terms of how much weight we're putting on that data. We're not putting full weight on that data and it has to be said that it doesn't entirely feel right that investment is, as measured, falling at a time when we see continued strengthening investment intention."

"There is a lot of work, it would appear, that needs to be done to bring the flow of funds data here up to the international standards and to the level that we need."

"I was much more comfortable with the data in Canada."

BEAN ON DATA RELIABILITY

"I obviously have less direct experience of Canadian statistics than he (the governor) does. I would say that if you go back some years the central statistical office, now the Office for National Statistics, actually used to have a reputation as being one of the best statistical agencies around the world.

"Now it may well be that if you could somehow compare different agencies, maybe it's not quite such a strong performer. Some of that must reflect the fact that has obviously been a squeeze on resources it has had a lot of demands"

BROADBENT ON FORWARD GUIDANCE

"I signed up to this policy lock, stock and barrel. There is built into it a set of safeguards to protect against a material rise in inflation expectations."

"It's precisely because we're uncertain about productivity that it's right to focus policy on measures in the labour market."

"I see this framework as robust if you like to the biggest single uncertainty we face, which is about how productivity will develop through the recovery."

CARNEY ON CONFUSION OVER FORWARD GUIDANCE

"When we survey businesses, we don't see this confusion. When we see the reaction of businesses to developments in the economy, we don't see this purported confusion."

"We are not seeing an adjustment in short-term expectations of interest rate moves...Historic relationships would have fully priced in interest rate moves given the strength of this recovery right now."

DALE ON FORECASTS

"Trying to predict with precision what will happen to unemployment is a very difficult thing."

DALE ON WAGE GROWTH

"When we are thinking about wage increases going forward there is the sort of good wage increases and bad increases.

"Only if wage growth outstrips productivity is it a cause for concern."

CARNEY ON FORWARD GUIDANCE

"The exact timing of when that 7 percent threshold will be achieved is subject to uncertainty. We do our best to give our estimates of that uncertainty: two fifths probability by the end of 2014, three fifths probability by the end of 2015 is what we have there. One month's unemployment figures does not have a material change on those likelihoods."

"What the guidance is doing is giving businesses, households, financial market participants, parliamentarians perspective on the conditions that are necessary to exist in the economy before the MPC would consider adjusting monetary policy, tightening monetary policy, in short hand raising interest rates."

"We won't start acting on those assessments, we will talk about them, ad nauseum I can assure you. We will talk about them but we won't start acting on them until that threshold has been achieved."

CARNEY ON 7 PCT UNEMPLOYMENT RATE

"Seven percent is a threshold, not a trigger."

CARNEY ON UK'S OPEN ECONOMY

"The UK is admired around the world for being an open economy, being an innovative economy, and there are pressures in the global economy to make both the financial and the trading system more fragmented, to put up barriers. I'd argue that that's not in our interests."

CARNEY ON TOO BIG TO FAIL

"Irrespective of the impact on the size of the City, it is fundamentally a question of fairness to ensure that if an institution makes a mistake, just like if a small business person makes a mistake or is hit by adverse trading conditions, that institution bears the full consequences of that. And we do need to do a number of complex things in order to make that true."

CARNEY ON IMPORTANCE OF LEVERAGE RATIO

"If I could pick one element that was essential to the performance of the Canadian banking system during the crisis it was the presence of a leverage ratio."

"We see that this power is consistent and in fact necessary to properly implement a robust capital framework in the United Kingdom."

CARNEY ON FINANCIAL REGULATION

"It is absolutely true that if we are not successful in implementing these measures it will have consequences for the size of a sustainable financial business, the size of a financial business that can be sustained in this country."

