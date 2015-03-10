LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is speaking in the Economics Affairs Committee in the House of Lords in Britain's parliament.

Below are comments from the hearing:

INFLATION

"Starting with UK inflation, it has fallen to its lowest level since the advent of the inflation targeting two decades ago. It will likely fall further to around zero in the coming months and remain there for much of the rest of the year."

GLOBAL RISKS

"While there are considerable global risks including geopolitical flashpoints, ongoing strains in the euro area and the possibility of dislocations from the widespread mis-pricing of liquidity risk, these are generally beyond the scope of UK monetary and macro prudential tools."

LABOUR MARKET

"The labour market continues to strengthen, unemployment has reached its lowest level in more than six years and 600,000 new jobs have been created over the past year.

"Average hours worked continue to recover on a strong upward trend, the number of people working is at a record high, and as the margin of slack in the economy narrows there are increasing signs that wages and unit labour costs are beginning to pick-up."

CAPITAL RESTRAINTS

"I would say that the lesson that we've taken from the experience in the United Kingdom and in other countries is that we've gone through a post-crisis period where what has held back lending has been the inadequacy of capital as opposed to the excess of capital in the system."

HIGH STANDARDS

"The bank recognises that it should be held to the highest standards. When we fall short we will review the circumstances, draw on the lessons learned and publish the results in as timely a fashion as possible."

INTEREST RATE RISES

"We expect interest rate increases, when they happen, to follow a gradual path and rise to a limited extent."

TIMING OF STIMULUS

Asked if it would be foolish to try to boost inflation too soon:

"Absolutely, that is one of the key judgements that the MPC has to make and we were very transparent in our letter to the chancellor about over what horizon we think we should return inflation to target.

"The thing that would be extremely foolish would be to try to lean against this oil price fall today. Because the impact of that extra stimulus .... would happen well after the oil price fall had moved through the economy and we would just add unnecessary volatility in inflation."

QE

"I would say that my personal view, shared by many colleagues I think, is that QE is more effective in markets that are dislocated, which are under severe strain, than in more normal times."

EURO DEBT FORGIVENESS

"I will speak only of central banks, and as a central bank and the ECB has considerable exposure to a series of Euro area governments, I wouldn't advocate debt forgiveness to the ECB."

UK PRODUCTIVITY

"The limited pick up in total factor productivity, if it is sustained, it would be a concern."

BUY TO LET

"It's a different market, it's an investor market, the mortgages for buy-to-let are under different characteristics. We have not yet seen, and we are watching this as you would suspect .... a sharp deterioration in those standards but we're mindful of the possibility."

