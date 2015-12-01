LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and other officials from the central bank were speaking on Tuesday after the BoE said it would require banks to hold as much as 10 billion pounds extra capital, but stopped short of immediate action.

CARNEY ON IMPROVEMENT IN BANK RESILIENCE

"UK banks are significantly more resilient now than they were before the financial crisis. Capital requirements for the largest banks have increased ten-fold, their holdings of liquid assets have increased four times, their trading assets are down by a third, inter-bank exposures are down by two thirds. And the result of the Bank's 2015 stress tests underscores these improvements."

ON THE COST OF UNCERTAINTY ABOUT CAPITAL RULES

"While the benefits of increased resilience are clear, higher capital costs are ultimately passed on to borrowers and uncertainty about the final resting place for capital can prevent banks from taking the types of prudent risks that the economy needs to create jobs and to grow incomes."

"There is no new wave of capital regulation coming, there is no Basel IV. Our objective has never been to raise capital without limit or to raise it by stealth."

