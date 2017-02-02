LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney gave a news conference on Thursday after the central bank boosted its forecast for British growth in 2017 and some rate-setters said they were more nervous about rising inflation.

Below is a selection of his comments.

GROWTH

"Growth has remained resilient since the referendum, with the UK posting the fastest rate in the G7 last year. The MPC expects growth to be stronger over the forecast period than in November, with the economy now projected to expand by 2.0 percent in 2017 and around 1.75 percent thereafter.

BREXIT

"This stronger projection doesn't mean the referendum is without consequence. Uncertainty over future arrangements is weighing on business investment, which has been flat since the end of 2015.

INFLATION

"Inflation is expected to increase further, peaking around 2.8 percent at the start of 2018, before falling gradually back to 2.4 percent in three years’ time. This overshoot is entirely

because of sterling’s fall, which itself is the product of the market’s view of the consequences of Brexit.

"At its February meeting, the MPC unanimously judged that it

remained appropriate to seek to return inflation to the target over a somewhat longer period than usual .... As the Committee has previously noted, however, there are limits to the extent that above-target inflation can be tolerated."

WHAT THE BOE GOT WRONG

"The thing that we missed is the strength of consumer spending and consumer confidence associated with that, that has been present all the way through this process.

"After an initial wobble in terms of consumer surveys, confidence surveys and other initial indicators in the immediate aftermath of the referendum in the depths of the summer, it bounced back pretty quickly.

"Consumers have not been affected by any of the associated uncertainty around Brexit.

INTEREST RATES

"We, I think, share a view (on the MPC) both of the main forces acting on the economy, the framework for analysing those, the trade off we're broadly trying to strike ... and those opinions will evolve with time and it's reasonable to expect that different people will come to different conclusions at different times as the economy moves forward ....

"Just because we agree today doesn't mean we would agree at the next meeting or subsequent meetings."

(Reporting by UK bureau Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)