LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and other BoE policymakers are speaking to the Treasury Committee in Britain's parliament.

CARNEY ON GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS

"Certainly in recent months, the global economic conditions have deteriorated in two of the major economies, Europe and Japan. I agree with Professor Forbes that the situation in the United States is somewhat different.

"I would layer on top ... that the geopolitical situation remains difficult and the combination of that suggests a heightened degree of external risk to the United Kingdom."

CARNEY ON TREND GROWTH, PRODUCTIVITY

"In terms of trend growth in this economy, (it's) around two and a quarter (percent), which is lower than historic averages."

"Productivity is the only thing that matters for long-run growth in the end ... The question is whether productivity in this economy can be faster than 2 percent."

BOE'S IAN MCCAFFERTY, ON INFLATION RISKS

"The current inflation undershoot does not, in my view, negate the need for a modest rise in interest rates. The sharp fall in headline inflation has been driven primarily by falling commodity prices and a rise in the exchange rate. In inflation terms, these are one-off effects, and, as with the inflation overshoot in 2011-12, there are good reasons to look through their impact, at least partly."

BOE's JON CUNLIFFE, ON INFLATION RISKS

"With interest rates already at their effective lower bound and inflation below target, I am more worried about risk of inflation surprising again on the downside than that of an unexpected emergence of inflationary pressure. With greater scope for tightening policy than for loosening, I am more worried about the downside risks to inflation at the moment."

BOE'S KRISTIN FORBES ON RISKS TO UK ECONOMY

"I also agree in the Minutes there is a long list of different risks, on the upside and on the downside, and I agree that all of those risks are things we should be cognisant of, we should be watching for, and aware of, and monitoring."

BOE'S FORBES ON EXTERNAL ECONOMY, BASELINE FORECAST

"Where my view is slightly different than probably the median view of the nine of us on the Committee, is that I put slightly more probability on the risk that the global economy could be somewhat stronger than in our baseline forecast, especially the U.S. economy, recently some of the data has been stronger, so there could be less of a drag on our forecast from the external economy."

