LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney spoke on Thursday after the release of the latest interest rate decision and inflation data.

Below are some of the comments:

RATE OUTLOOK

Asked if he regretted saying a decision to raise interest rates would come into sharper relief at the turn of the year, Carney said: "Absolutely not."

"I would say progress in terms of the prospects of normalisation has been mixed."

"In the committee's judgement, the lower path for Bank Rate implied by market yields would provide more than adequate support to domestic demand to bring inflation to target even in the face of global weakness."

INFLATION

"Bringing it (inflation) back to target in a sustainable fashion ... we will have to craft policy as a committee in order to achieve that, recognising that we have some foreign effects that are dampening inflation including out to around two years. But they will ultimately dissipate and then we'll be left with the domestic factors dominating, all things being equal, and we need to manage that appropriately."

MARKETS

"There also have been quite sharp sell-offs in risky assets. Bank fund spreads have gone up notably, credit spreads have gone off, equity markets had sold off quite significantly. There's been a big unwind of some of those moves in the last few days."

