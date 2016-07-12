The HSBC headquarters is seen in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON The Bank of England did not intervene in the U.S. Justice Department's decision in 2012 to not prosecute HSBC for money laundering violations, Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

"HSBC is under a deferred prosecution agreement in the United States ... and we didn't intervene with the Justice Department," Carney told MPs.

A U.S. congressional report on Monday found that British finance minister George Osborne had "intervened" in the Justice Department's decision to enter into a $1.92 billion (£1.4 billion) settlement agreement with HSBC in November 2012.

