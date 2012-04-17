LONDON The Bank of England on Tuesday said it has not made any approaches for a potential successor to Governor Mervyn King when he retires in June next year.

"The appointment of a new governor when Sir Mervyn King retires in summer 2013 is a matter for the government, not the court of the Bank of England. The court has not approached anyone in connection with this appointment," said Sir David Lees, chairman of the court of the Bank.

The comment follows a Financial Times report saying the Governor of the Bank of Canada Mark Carney had been informally approached as a possible candidate to take over as head of the Bank.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Walsh)