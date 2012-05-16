LONDON British inflation is likely to remain above its 2 percent target for at least another year, while growth will be subdued and vulnerable to the euro zone debt crisis, the Bank of England forecast on Wednesday.

Following are economists' comments on the BoE's Inflation Report:

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS:

"The Bank of England's latest Inflation Report paints a pretty gloomy picture. Growth is now expected to be rather weaker than in February, yet sticky inflation means that the MPC sees little scope for further quantitative easing.

"Admittedly, the central projection for inflation is a bit below the target as it was in February. But given the large risks around the forecast, the MPC still judges that 'the risks of inflation being above or below the 2 percent target are broadly balanced.'

"On the face of it, then, the Report does not suggest that a resumption of QE is imminent. However, even after today's downgrades, the MPC's forecasts still look too optimistic - note that the Committee still isn't incorporating the more extreme risks associated with the euro-zone.

"And there are plenty of reasons (not least the extremely weak pay growth shown in this morning's labour market figures) for core inflation to fall further. Accordingly, we still expect QE to be restarted later this year."

(Reporting by UK bureau)