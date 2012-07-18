The Bank of England is seen against a blue sky, London June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Bank of England policymakers discussed a possible interest rate cut and larger asset purchases, minutes of their July 4-5 meeting showed, signalling they may be ready to expand their arsenal of stimulus measures as the economic outlook darkens.

The bank extended its quantitative easing programme to 375 billion pounds from 325 billion earlier this month, and Wednesday's minutes showed seven of the nine rate setters backed the move, aimed at dragging the economy out of recession.

That level of support was less clear-cut than some economists had expected, and separate data showed resilience in Britain's labour market, with unemployment levels falling in the three months to May as the country geared up to host the Olympic Games.

But the overall tone of the minutes, published two days after the International Monetary Fund slashed its growth outlook for the UK economy [ID:nL6E8IGDIP], suggested extra measures to kick-start economic activity were in the pipeline.

Sterling fell to the day's lows and UK shares rose in response.

"The minutes were more dovish than expected, they considered a rate cut and discussed 75 billion pounds (of quantitative) easing. All three points are negative for sterling," a London-based currency trader said.

The UK economy is struggling to emerge from its second recession in four years, and inflation has fallen sharply over the past couple of months to a 2-1/2 year low of 2.4 percent, easing the concerns that caused the Bank to pause its QE scheme in May.

Having reversed that decision as well as launching a cheap loans scheme to kick-start credit markets, policymakers said in the minutes that the euro zone debt crisis posed "very substantial risks" for the UK economy,

They said survey measures of the economy's health had worsened since June, when they had also discussed a possible rate cut.

The rates debate resurfaced after the IMF urged the Bank to pump more money into the economy and possibly cut borrowing costs. The fund followed up that warning earlier this week by slashing its 2012 and 2013 growth forecasts by 0.6 percentage points each, to 0.2 percent and 1.4 percent.

SIGNS OF POLARISATION

The Bank chief economist Spencer Dale and external monetary policy committee member Ben Broadbent were the rate setters that opposed the increase in the gilt purchase target, saying other stimulus measures were sufficient.

That marked the first time at least one MPC member had opposed extending quantitative easing when a majority was in favour since November 2009, when Dale voted against.

"This does indicate that there is a degree of polarisation on the committee, but with inflation falling we don't see much of a barrier to further QE being sanctioned later in the year if the economy remains weak," said Investec economist Philip Shaw.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics said the number of Britons without a job dropped in the March to May period as the Olympics in London created extra work, providing a rare piece of good economic news.

The figures were welcomed by Chancellor George Osbourne, who is battling to keep on track an ambitious deficit-cutting programme that is also dampening the country's growth.

"We've had good news again on unemployment today. It's fallen, more jobs are being created and this is what we need to see - the private sector, businesses, creating lasting jobs," Chancellor George Osborne told the BBC.

"This welcome news, on top of yesterday's news on inflation, shows that even in these difficult times there are encouraging signs."

But the resilience may not last, as surveys indicated that employers have started cutting back staffing levels due to uncertainties from the euro crisis and tight credit conditions.

"If this is Olympic-related temporary hiring, it is likely to be unwound again later in the year," said Peter Dixon of Commerzbank.

RATES DEBATE REVISITED

Given the prevailing economic weakness, MPC members even considered raising the asset purchase target by 75 billion pounds, not 50 billion as eventually agreed.

But the potential benefit of the central bank's Funding for Lending scheme -- which aims to make 80 billion pounds of cheap credit available to banks -- as well as shorter-term liquidity from another new BoE facility dissuaded them.

The government has also announced guarantee schemes to support infrastructure spending and exporters in a bid to boost the economy without putting its austerity plan in danger.

As in June, the MPC rejected cutting interest rates from their record low of 0.5 percent, but it said the new credit measures might alter the committee's assessment -- though it was likely to be several months before they would reconsider.

Dale and Broadbent argued that the recent fall in inflation was due to a fall in oil prices that could not be relied upon, and that other credit measures -- such as the Funding for Lending scheme -- would give enough help to the economy.

"All members expected the recently announced policy initiatives to boost the supply of credit and provide a fillip to economic activity," the minutes said. "The key question for the committee was whether an additional stimulus was required."

(Additional reporting by Sven Egenter, Venetia Rainey and Peter Griffiths; Editing by John Stonestreet)