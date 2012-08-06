A man walks past the Bank of England, in the City of London June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON The Bank of England looks set to slash its growth and inflation forecasts for 2012 and beyond on Wednesday, bolstering expectations for more economic stimulus later this year as Britain's economy remains stuck in recession.

Inflation is falling faster than expected while the economy has suffered hits to growth from the euro zone debt crisis, government austerity and some one-off factors, raising the question of whether the Bank will announce extra asset purchases before the current round is complete in November.

The Bank restarted its asset purchase programme last month, launching a four-month-long, 50-billion-pound programme of gilt purchases with newly created money to keep down borrowing costs and pump more cash into the economy.

Since then, new figures have shown the economy is deeper in recession than previously thought, with little sign of a hoped-for bounce in activity in July.

Although most economists polled by Reuters expect the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee will approve further asset purchases later this year, few had suggested until now that the Bank might step up purchases mid-flow, even though Wednesday's forecasts could justify it.

"It's the last taboo that's unbroken, but I think it's certainly a possibility," predicted Alan Clarke, an economist at Scotiabank, saying there was a strong case for the Bank to have increased asset purchases at its August policy meeting.

Back in May, the Bank forecast an annual rate of growth of 1.2 percent for the last three months of this year, rising to 2.7 percent in two years' time.

Since then, the International Monetary Fund and most private sector economists have slashed their forecasts, and they expect the Bank to follow suit, cutting annual growth forecasts for late 2012 and Q3 2014 to 0.2 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.

Even this latter forecast looks optimistic, says Jens Larsen, a former Bank economist who now works for RBC.

"The MPC has stuck very firmly to this notion that ... recovery is only just round the corner. That is a little harder to sustain than it was six months ago," Larsen said.

FALLING INFLATION

Meanwhile, inflation dropped sharply to 2.4 percent in June, well below the BoE's May forecast of where inflation would be, and economists now expect the Bank to predict inflation of 2.1 percent for late 2012 and 1.7 percent in two years' time.

As a result, August's quarterly inflation report is likely to be similar to last November's, when the Bank came as close as it ever does to signalling that it would buy more gilts in three months' time, Larsen said.

"I think they will very clearly signal that they can do more QE if necessary," he added.

But he doubted there would be any extra gilt purchases beyond those already announced before November.

"That's just messy, and there's a limit to the pace at which they can purchase gilts," he said.

The Bank currently owns about 37 percent of the free-float of conventional gilts in issue.

During a news conference to present the forecasts, Bank Governor Mervyn King is also likely to be quizzed about a further cut in interest rates to below their current record low 0.5 percent.

This is something the Bank has resisted since it last lowered rates in March 2009, arguing that it would hurt banks' margins and dissuade them from much-needed lending.

But last month the Bank said that it would take another look at the idea in a few months' time, once it had taken stock of recent measures to boost bank lending, including its joint Funding for Lending Scheme with Britain's finance ministry.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)