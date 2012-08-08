LONDON Following are highlights of Bank of England Governor Mervyn King's news conference after the bank cut its forecasts for growth in a quarterly Inflation Report published on Wednesday.

ON NEED FOR BOE ACTION

"I don't accept the premise of the question that asset purchases are having a diminishing effect, I don't believe that, I think they are perfectly capable of doing it, they create money in the economy and that can have an effect.

"To some extent it's really neither here nor there, another quarter point of bank rate is not going to make the difference being having a recovery and not having a recovery."

"Toward the end of the forecast horizon the balance of risks to inflation of around the 2 percent target is broadly balanced. So that in itself does not suggest an urgent need for further action."

"We've been very clearly focused on the need to ensure that we don't end up in a position that did occur in the 1930s, certainly in the United States, where broad money fell away sharply. The position you can see today in Greece, we are putting enough money into economy. That is the direct aim of the asset purchase scheme."

ON CUTTING RATES FURTHER

"It (cutting interest rates) would damage some financial institutions and would therefore be counter-productive, which is precisely why we haven't done it.

"In the minutes of the last meeting we did discuss it but we concluded at least for the time being it would be more counter-productive than beneficial which is why I don't think it is something that we would contemplate doing immediately."

ON BROAD OUTLOOK

"Our efforts to bring back a rebalancing of the UK economy will require patience. The overall outlook for growth is weaker.

"We are navigating rough waters, and storm clouds continue to roll in from the Euro area.

"Output has contracted in each of the past three quarters, but the underlying data is probably not as weak as the headline data suggests."

Asked if people expect economy never going to recover?

"No, I don't think they should accept that at all. We will get back but it's quite impossible to know over what the time period. There's no historical precedent for an event of this kind leading permanently to the end of economic growth and I don't think it will here either.

"We will get back to the same growth rates that we experiences before the crisis but it will take some time because again historical evidence suggests that when you get a major financial crisis, it does take a number of years to recover."

ON GROWTH PROBLEMS

"Even looking through those erratic factors, the underlying picture is that output has been at best broadly flat over the past two years, and has continually disappointed expectations of recovery.

"We cannot be sure how persistent that weakness will be, and that's one reason why the committee has lowered its forecast for growth.

"A major concern for the committee in recent months has been the rise in bank funding costs, related to the euro area crisis, which has fed through into higher rates for domestic borrowers."

"The big picture is output has been flat for two years. I think we understand why, problems with the euro area, a squeeze on real take home pay that latest consumption spending being much weaker than we expected."

ON LIBOR, STANDARD CHARTERED

"Since there is an enormous stock of contracts, getting on for half a trillion dollars in assets which are derivative linked to Libor, then the question is how can you ensure that the libor system keeps going in order to support that stock of existing contracts.

"There is a real problem that people need to face up to that hasn't been faced up to, and that is that before the crisis it was reasonable to suppose that there did exist something called an interbank unsecured rate... and that's because the credit risk associated with banks failing was close to zero, banks were very similar to each other.

"Since the crisis what's become very apparent is that there is no such thing as THE interbank borrowing rate, that the dominant feature in setting interbank borrowing rate now is the credit risk associated with the potential failure of a bank, and that varies from bank to bank. So the idea of having a panel to sort out what is THE interbank lending rate no longer makes any sense.

"There aren't any transactions in many of the maturities on the scale which the libor quotes purports to exist. For many of these maturities and currencies, you may get only a few transactions a week, let alone dozens and dozens a day which you might need to construct something based on actual transactions. Does it make sense to base hundreds of billions of dollars and pounds of transactions on linking to something that doesn't actually exist?"

"The real people who should be thinking hard about it are not the regulators, it's the people who actually take out the contracts. It's the people, whether it's pension funds, investors and others, who actually borrow and lend that rates index to something like this. They're the people who ought to think through and make the final decision as to what rate they want to index to.

"It's very important for people to distinguish between these different episodes. In the Libor one, all the regulators involved, whether it be in the United States or the United Kingdom, produced coordinated publication of reports, which came out after the investigation was completed and they have made their judgement.

"That's very different from what's happened in the Standard Chartered case where one regulator but not the others has gone public while the investigation is still going on.

"I'm not going to prejudge what that will show, and clearly it has been wrongdoing, but action should certainly be taken. But one shouldn't compare the two sets of circumstances, they are very different."

UK BANKS AND U.S. REGULATORS

"Overall, I don't judge my colleagues or others in the United States as having any such intention, no.

"I think you have to regard this as they take each case on its merits. There have been cases in the United Kingdom where the banks have been asked to repay people for mis-selling. No one has said then it's been a sort of complete war against the banks. If there have been cases where they have behaved badly and against the regulatory framework, the regulators have taken action. I think it's perfectly reasonable. I think all the UK authorities would ask is that the various regulatory bodies that are investigating the particular case try to work together and refrain from making too many public statements until the investigation is completed. That seems to me the appropriate time to make clear what the judgement is and what the punishment is."

ON WEAKER EURO, EURO ZONE

"I'm not going to pretend that I can predict how events in the Euro area will affect demand for our exports or indeed sentiment in the real economy... anyone who pretends to know what's going to happen in the Euro area over the next two or three years simply is not being realistic.

"The recession in the Euro area is damaging demand for our exports. A black cloud of uncertainty is hanging over investment and the weakening Euro is a further obstacle we need to make in our next trade position."

ON NEW LENDING SCHEME

"The new funding for lending scheme ... provides incentives to the banks and building societies to lend more to UK households and businesses.

"The funding for lending scheme is bigger and bolder than initiatives so far tried to get the banks lending again. Although its overall impact is uncertain, the early indications are positive with some banks cutting their loan rates."

Bank's Markets Director Paul Fisher:

"I expect the scheme to have its initial impact, we should see some of these lending rates coming down and we have already seen a first round of announcements by a lot of the banks in that direction, not quite as much as I would expect to see eventually."

ON FISCAL POLICY

"I think if you look at the fiscal plans as set ... they comprise three parts really. One was a path for public spending, one was a set of tax rates that would generate revenues along the central path predicted by the OBR and the third were the automatic stabilisers so that if growth deviated from the central path, the deficit would turn out to be higher. Those still seem to me, exactly the right three things."

ON COMMODITIES PRICES

"If there were to be changes in the world economy and there were significant increases in energy and commodity prices again then maybe inflation would pick up but that doesn't seem to be the likely position when the world economy as a whole is weakening. The emerging markets are weakening now. That's what's new in the last year, really."

BOE'S SPENCER DALE ON OLYMPICS

"We expect, if anything, a small positive contribution. The impact that comes from is not through lots of tourists shopping more, it's via the impact of both the ticket sales, which...count in terms of GDP in Q3 and also the TV rights to the Olympic Committee also count in Q3.

"There may well be some extra spending from tourism but as many of us know, there's also been travel disruption for people going on holiday so I think those effects are small. But the contributions from both ticket sales and TV rights may lead to a very small boost to GDP in Q3."

BOE DEPUTY GOVERNOR CHARLIE BEAN ON UK PRODUCTIVITY

"What we are seeing in terms of the behaviour of productivity is way out of line with behaviour of productivity after previous downturns.

"It was perfectly reasonable during the early part of the period after the financial crisis to think that what we were going to see a classic story of labour hoarding in the downturn, firms needing to hang on to overhead labour, hanging onto skilled labour that might be difficult to rehire and then as a recovery started to gain traction, you would expect to see a period of jobless growth or that labour hoarding unwind and then eventually firms taking people back on again."

(Reporting by Sophie Kirby, Venetia Rainey, Karolin Schaps and Sven Egenter; compiled by Patrick Graham)