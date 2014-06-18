Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, speaks at the 'Lord Mayor's Dinner to the Bankers and Merchants of the City of London' at the Mansion House in London June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool

LONDON The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it had been surprised that markets had not spotted the risk interest rates would rise later this year, and one incoming policymaker warned against delaying a first increase too long.

The message from newly appointed Monetary Policy Committee member Kristin Forbes and the MPC's monthly minutes reinforces the comments from Governor Mark Carney last week that a rate rise is possible this year if growth does not slow.

Sterling hit a five-year high against the dollar after Carney said markets had underestimated the risk of a rate rise this year, and markets now expect a rate rise by December, though most economists still expect it will be a little later.

The minutes from the June 4-5 meeting showed that Carney's view on market rate expectations was shared more widely on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee.

Members were concerned that markets had underestimated the chances that stronger-than-expected growth in the second half of 2014 will eat up spare capacity in the economy.

"In that context, the relatively low probability attached to a Bank Rate increase this year implied by some financial market prices was somewhat surprising," the minutes said.

Sterling inched lower on Wednesday and short-dated gilt yields fell as investors digested the minutes. Strategists said they offered no clear advance on earlier comments from BoE policymakers.

All members of the MPC voted to keep interest rates on hold at a record-low 0.5 percent. But as seen in May, some MPC members said the case for a rate rise was more balanced.

"Assessing how the interest rate landscape may unfold remains uncertain," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec. "Further indications of a rapid tightening in labour market conditions could be a deciding factor."

Forbes, a U.S. academic who formerly advised President George W. Bush, said interest rates might have to rise sharply if policymakers waited too long - in contrast to the BoE's aim to increase rates only gradually.

"Delaying any adjustments in order to gather more information could increase the risk that any subsequent adjustments in monetary policy would need to occur more abruptly," she said.

Forbes - who has never lived in Britain before - takes up her seat on the MPC next month, and was speaking to a British parliament committee that supervises the BoE.

She said she still had "much to learn" about Britain's economy and would not fully move to Britain until a year into her three-year term, because she had been unable to find appropriate private schooling for her children.

GRADUAL HIKES

Forbes was not the only BoE policymaker to speak on Wednesday. Martin Weale, known as one of the most hawkish members of the MPC, said the amount of slack in the labour market may be smaller than the BoE forecast last month.

That could cause unemployment to fall faster than the BoE currently forecasts, putting upward pressure on wages and requiring tighter monetary policy, he said.

The minutes showed that the MPC still expected that rate rises, when they came, would be gradual and to a level well below their pre-crisis average.

The BoE said its staff maintained their forecast for 0.9 percent economic growth during the current quarter and now saw upside risks to their forecast of 0.7 percent for the third quarter of 2014, due to strong survey data.

There were signs of a slowdown in housing market activity, but it was unclear if this was a temporary effect due to lenders getting accustomed to new mortgage rules, or if the rules and other factors were having a longer-term effect.

The MPC said that low interest rates created risks to financial stability from the housing market, but that these were best addressed by the BoE's Financial Policy Committee in the first instance. The FPC will publish recommendations next week.

Some economists had speculated that at least one policymaker might have voted for a rate rise, after the sharp change in tone from BoE Governor Mark Carney last week.

But Britain does not face immediate inflation pressures, with the headline rate of consumer price inflation dropping to a 4 1/2-year low of 1.5 percent in May and wage growth even slower.

The MPC minutes said one explanation of the persistent weakness of wage growth could be that the economy has more slack in it than previously thought.

Carney has also previously noted that the economy faced headwinds from high indebtedness, a strong currency and weak export markets. Some analysts think markets have overestimated the chance of an early rate move.

