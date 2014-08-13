Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks during the bank's quarterly inflation report news conference at the Bank of England in London August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is speaking at a news conference after the Bank published its quarterly Inflation Report on Wednesday.

Below are comments from Carney at the news conference.

ON SLACK IN UK ECONOMY

"All of these labour market signals tell us that slack is being used up at a faster pace than we had anticipated. But that's not the end of the story. A range of other indicators suggest that there was more slack in the first place."

"Whatever the causes, these developments point to the economy being able to sustain a higher level of employment and lower rate of unemployment without generating additional inflationary pressures.

"In the Committee's best collective judgement, the degree of slack has narrowed somewhat, and our central estimate is now broadly in the region of 1 percent of GDP."

UNCERTAINTY ABOUT SLACK

"Now this is a point where I have to say there is tremendous uncertainty around that best collective judgement. I quote the committee's view of 1 percent. There's a wide range of views."

RATE HIKE TIMING DRIVEN BY DATA

"I'm not going to give a comment on a precise timing of any adjustment. We've said that decision - the decision around the first move in interest rates - will be driven by the data."

INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK

"The MPC's expectations for gradual and limited rate increases are shared broadly by markets. The path of Bank Rate implied by market yields, and on which this forecast is conditioned, rises by only 15 basis points per quarter and reaches only 2.25 percent by the end of the forecast period."

BROAD-BASED RECOVERY, NOT DEBT-FUELLED

"Thus far, growth has been relatively broad-based. This is not a debt fuelled consumption recovery, the recovery element wasn't that. There was a pick-up in investment that we had expected and did come through."

NO THRESHOLD FOR WAGE GROWTH

"(We're) not putting out a threshold, as you wouldn't expect us to have a single point threshold for some magic number of average weekly earnings - private sector, public sector, total economy - that would unlock the moment when we adjusted rates. We have to look at the prospects for wage growth."

HEADWINDS, STERLING STRENGTH

"Those rate expectations stem from the persistence of the headwinds facing the economy.

"These include: muted demand in our major export markets, which is being reinforced by the persistent strength of sterling, now 14 percent above its trough in March of last year; and ongoing balance sheet repair in the public and private sectors."

DOWNSIDE RISKS

"Most of the downside risks come from abroad, potential tightening of global financial conditions, which I mentioned, but also as you raised, these geopolitical tensions."

MARKET RESILIENCE TO GEOPOLITICS

"Markets have been remarkably resilient to some of these geopolitical events and we're only beginning to see the first advance signs of the middle through some of our major export markets such as Germany and the movements of some of the confidence indicators."

HOUSING MARKET ACTIVITY

"On balance, we viewed that the implementation of the MMR rules contributed to a slowing in the housing market activity, fewer mortgage approvals, fewer transactions than would have otherwise been the case and this was largely a transitional factor risk because of the impact on the lending capacity of banks and building societies as they got up to speed with the new rules. So effectively it's a transition.

