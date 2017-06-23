The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, delivers a speech to the Bankers and Merchants at The Mansion House in London, Britain June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is the only member of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee scheduled to speak next week, at a time when investors are keen to get a clearer sense of how close an interest rate rise might be.

Carney will take part in a panel discussion hosted by the European Central Bank in Portugal on Wednesday. He is also expected to chair a news conference to mark the publication of the BoE's half-yearly Financial Stability Report on Tuesday at which other policymakers might speak.

Deputy governors Ben Broadbent and Jon Cunliffe, as well as MPC members Ian McCafferty, Michael Saunders and Gertjan Vlieghe, are yet to speak publicly since last week's unexpected 5-3 split on the MPC over whether to start to raise rates.

The BoE's weekly events calendar is provisional and subject to change.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Milliken)