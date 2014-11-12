Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in the City of London May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is speaking at a news conference after the Bank published its quarterly Inflation Report on Wednesday.

Below are comments from Carney at the news conference:

ON RAISING RATES

"I'm still the only G7 governor who has raised interest rates, I just haven't happened to have done it here. But I know how to raise interest rates, but I also know what it is to hit an inflation target, which is what the MPC is striving to do."

ON WAGES

"We are seeing the first tentative signs of the long-awaited pickup in wage growth. Real incomes will be further supported by lower energy, food and other import prices. Oil prices are now 20 percent lower than a year ago and food price inflation is at a 12-year low.

"The MPC expects annual real pay growth to pick up from around zero now to around 2 percent by the end of next year."

"We're seeing (a pick up in wage growth). We need it to get inflation back to target because there are some pretty big disinflationary forces that are largely coming from abroad at this time.

"Our forecast is consistent with some increase in interest rates over the course of the next three years and we expect those increases to be done at a gradual pace and to a limited extent.

"Real wage growth has never been a threshold, it's never been a trigger, so it's welcome but the guidance on interest rate remains at the level it does."

ON RATE HIKE TIMING

"It's appropriate that while tightening in monetary policy remains in prospect, markets now expect somewhat easier monetary conditions over the forecast period than was the case three months ago.

"That comment shouldn't be taken as validating any particular date for the first rate increase.

"We've highlighted repeatedly - we'll probably have to do it again today - what really matters is the broad shape of monetary tightening over the medium term rather than estimates of precisely when the process of normalisation will begin."

ON STAGNATION IN EUROPE

"A spectre is now haunting Europe – the spectre of economic stagnation, with growth disappointing again and confidence falling back."

"In terms of developments in Europe, they are troubling, without question. I think 'stagnation' is the right term to characterise growth that will bounce around below 1 percent for some time to come."

ON INFLATION

"The best collective judgement of the committee is that inflation is likely to remain close to 1 percent over the next year, before returning slowly towards the 2 percent target.

"We do not expect a rapid return of inflation to target. Although they are not permanent, the forces subduing inflation today are likely to persist for some time.

"In today's projection inflation returns to 2 percent only by the very end of the forecast period."

