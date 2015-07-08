A pedestrians walks under an arch opposite the Bank of England in London March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The Bank of England has asked its staff to look at tools that could be used to regulate buy-to-let mortgage lending, ahead of a government review into whether to give the BoE formal powers over the sector.

A record of a June 24 meeting of the BoE's Financial Policy Committee published on Wednesday asked staff to gather evidence for the government consultation later this year, and to look at what action the BoE could take before gaining further formal powers.

Last September the BoE asked for powers to regulate the size of buy-to-let mortgages, which small investors use to buy property to rent out for a profit.

But the finance ministry said it needed to do a formal consultation before granting the powers.

Since then, buy-to-let mortgage lending has grown rapidly, and now accounts for 18 percent of new mortgage lending after 8 percent growth in the year to March.

"Without presuming the outcome of HM Treasury's consultation on Direction powers ... or pre-judging whether any policy action was warranted, the Committee asked the Bank to ... determine what regulatory tools might be used through the FPC's powers of Recommendation," the record of the meeting showed.

Last year the FPC imposed caps on high loan-to-value residential mortgages, which economists credited with being partly responsible for a slowdown in house price rises in the second half of 2014.

The FPC record also showed discussions at an emergency meeting on the situation in Greece on June 29, which did not go beyond comments made publicly by BoE Governor Mark Carney on July 1.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones)