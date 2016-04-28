Mark Carney, Bank of England Governor and the chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), leaves a news conference after FSB plenary session in Tokyo, Japan, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

LONDON Britain's economy appears to be slowing because of June's European Union membership referendum but this is likely a "very short term" slowdown, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

Carney said the economy was performing "pretty well" and that he expected wage growth to improve over time.

"In the very short term the economy appears to be slowing, probably related to issues around the referendum," Carney told the Stockport Express, a newspaper based in northwest England.

He reiterated that risks around the EU referendum were the biggest faced by the British economy, and that interest rates would be likely to rise modestly and gradually in future.

