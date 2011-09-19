A double decker bus is reflected in a puddle after a rain shower outside the Bank of England in the City of London August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Bank of England policymakers have pushed the door wide open to more quantitative easing to support the faltering economy, and some say they could take their next step in October or November.

While Adam Posen's zealous call for more asset purchases this week came as no surprise, two of his more sceptical colleagues on the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee also gave downbeat assessments of the economy, suggesting it may not take too much more bad news to push the Bank into action.

"I think the MPC is moving towards quantitative easing. And they are probably not far away," said Capital Economics analyst Jonathan Loynes.

Even BoE watchers who harbour doubts about whether a majority of MPC members would brush aside high inflation say recent policymaker comments show a growing readiness to vote for more action.

"As all central bankers, Martin Weale and Charlie Bean have avoided precommitting to anything in October or November," said Nomura analyst Philip Rush. "However, they have certainly left the door open to take action if they thought it to be necessary."

External MPC member Martin Weale told Reuters on Thursday that the risk of a double dip recession had increased since July.

"So when I come to the October meeting I will have to form a view about what is the bigger risk: the high level of inflation that's well above target and has been well above target for a long time, or the fact growth prospects do seem to have worsened in the last few weeks," he said.

His comments highlight how quickly the economic outlook has darkened. Weale only dropped his call for higher rates in August, together with BoE chief economist Spencer Dale, and said just three weeks ago that more easing was not warranted.

"Comments from the hawkish MPC member Martin Weale suggest that the centre of gravity of the committee is moving further towards more easing," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Corporate Markets.

In addition, BoE deputy governor Charles Bean, seen as more of a centrist on the MPC, said in a newspaper interview that indicators had disappointed and the outlook was weaker than before.

Bean warned that the euro zone turmoil had the potential to plunge the world back into a crisis like the one following the collapse of U.S. bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 should euro area leaders handle the problems badly.

COUNTING THE MINUTES

The BoE kept its key rate at 0.5 percent in September and the stock of its asset purchases at 200 billion pounds.

Minutes of that meeting are due out on Wednesday, and economists are keen to see if any more policymakers voted for additional easing, though a Reuters poll showed that most expect Posen to have remained the lonely voice for now.

In its August inflation report, the Bank predicted that inflation would fall below its 2 percent target in two years' time. It also cut its growth forecast, though still pencilling in a recovery next year.

Since then, a slew of bad news on the economy, a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone and financial market turbulence have all clouded the outlook, fuelling expectations that Britain may need another round of asset purchases.

The purchasing managers' index for the service sector posted its largest drop in a decade and manufacturing contracted for the second month running in August, while unemployment posted its largest jump in two years and job numbers fell as the government's spending cuts started to bite.

Capital Economics' Loynes, who has predicted more easing for months, said the dynamics had shifted globally.

"Other central banks are moving towards policy loosening."

November was seen as the most likely month for the BoE to act, given that it would publish its inflation report with new forecasts, but October could not be ruled out.

In a sign of the global sense of alarm, major central banks around the world said on Thursday that they would offer three-month dollar loans to commercial banks to prevent money markets from freezing up in the wake of Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

GOVERNMENT CALLS

The government, eager to find ways to boost growth and confidence without compromising its deficit-cutting plans, has left little doubt that it would like to see the Bank engage in a fresh round of quantitative easing.

Finance minister George Osborne said just this week that all the arrangements for quantitative easing remained in place.

Business secretary Vince Cable was even blunter: "Where action is needed to sustain demand, and it currently appears to be, the best instrument available is the expansion of money supply through QE - though conditions may call for the use of more creative mechanisms designed to stimulate private credit."

His reference to ways to boost credit chimes with proposals put forward by Posen, who said that the government should create a public bank to lend to small- and medium-sized businesses and that the BoE should support such a move with gilt buys.

But most observers say straightforward buying of gilts -- potentially towards the longer end of the market -- remains the most likely option.

The chances of more BoE quantitative easing have risen to 40 percent, a Reuters poll showed earlier this week, compared with 35 percent two weeks earlier and 30 percent a month ago, and the latest comments from policymakers are making markets more and more convinced that the Bank will act.

Still, some observers warn against underestimating the obstacle posed by inflation of 4.5 percent -- twice the BoE's target. "It has to be remembered that not all news on inflation has been to the downside and that complicates things for them," Nomura's Rush said.

Barclays economist Chris Crowe also said the news on the economy may not have been bad enough yet to trigger more easing, especially when compared with the height of the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009.

"The door is open (for more easing). They have not walked through yet," he said.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by Hugh Lawson)