LONDON Bank of England Governor Mervyn King will be in the spotlight later on Wednesday when he presents new economic forecasts -- and faces questions about whether the latest market turmoil has moved the Bank closer to a second bout of quantitative easing.

The Bank publishes its August Quarterly Inflation Report at 10:30 a.m., which is expected to show a weaker growth outlook for this year and next, and a broadly stable medium-term inflation picture. King will hold a news conference immediately after.

Share prices have fallen by almost a fifth since the start of the month as part of a global market sell-off due to the United States' loss of its triple-A credit rating and worries that the euro zone debt crisis may spread to Italy.

This is hitting investor and consumer confidence at a time when Britain's recovery is struggling to get back in gear after nine months of economic stagnation.

The Bank has kept rates at a record low 0.5 percent since February 2009, and bought 200 billion pounds of government bonds with newly created money between March 2009 and February 2010. Now some economists say it might not take much more for the Bank to engage in a second bout of QE.

Others, though, are more doubtful. "The Monetary Policy Committee is not there to underpin asset prices," said Royal Bank of Canada economist Jens Larsen, who used to work at the BoE. "Relative to those who are expecting that the Bank is about to tumble into more QE, the Committee are some way away. You'd need to see more impact on the real economy."

In May, the Bank forecast GDP growth would be running at about 2.5 percent by the end of the year, and then maintain at least that pace for the next three years.

After annual growth of just 0.7 percent in the second quarter, this forecast looks less realistic than ever -- most private sector economists polled by Reuters see something closer to 1.2 percent growth this year, rising to 1.9 percent in 2012.

Larsen, in line with most economists, expects the Bank to cut its growth forecast for this year, but doubts there will be much of a change to the longer term outlook.

Similarly, the Bank may revise up its short-run inflation forecast to over 5 percent for the second half of this year, due to looming rises in utility bills adding to a rate of inflation that is already running at 4.2 percent.

However, the forecast is unlikely to be much if at all above the central bank's 2 percent target by Q3 2013. The upward pressure on the Bank's inflation forecasts from a sharp fall in bond yields over the past three months is likely to be largely outweighed by a less certain growth outlook.

Under normal circumstances, a forecast above 2 percent would suggest that the Bank's monetary policy is too loose.

But these are anything but normal circumstances, and the forecasts in the Inflation Report risk being out of date as soon as they are published. The cut-off for new data in them was a week ago, before the worst of the stock market falls and Standard & Poor's U.S. sovereign downgrade.

"Growth will be revised down for the near term," Larsen said. "But I don't think the Bank is ready to abandon the story that we'll be seeing recovery in the second half of this year, even if not a very strong one."

