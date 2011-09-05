The Bank of England is seen behind a flower bed in the City of London April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON A global manufacturing slowdown and a share price slump are likely to dominate debate at the Bank of England's September monetary policy meeting this week, though most economists do not expect any further stimulus from the central bank for now.

The Bank has kept rates steady at a record low 0.5 percent since March 2009, and bought 200 billion pounds of government bonds in a quantitative easing programme to boost the economy from March 2009 to February 2010.

However, recovery from the financial crisis has faltered since late last year, and over the past three months there have been mounting signs that U.S. and euro zone growth is slowing too.

The FTSE-100 share index is almost 10 percent down since the start of August, and manufacturing suffered its biggest monthly contraction in more than two years, a purchasing managers' survey showed, mirroring similar weakness in the U.S. and euro zone.

Moreover, growth in other sections of the British economy appears to be fading fast. Services PMI data released on Monday showed the biggest one-month drop in the index in more than a decade, while construction growth is the weakest so far this year.

But with inflation running at more than double the Bank's 2 percent target and expected to peak at 5 percent in the months to come, most economists have thus far been reluctant to forecast any imminent loosening in monetary policy.

A Reuters poll of 60 economists published on August 31 showed they judged there was a probability of just 35 percent that the Bank would implement a second round of quantitative easing before the end of the financial crisis.

However, some investors take a different view. A survey by investment bank Goldman Sachs's gilts desk released on September 1 showed that more than 70 percent of the 68 clients who took part expected more QE -- with most placing it at some point between November 2011 and January 2012.

"The mood is shifting at the Bank of England," said Brian Hilliard, an economist at Societe Generale. "I think policymakers are moving more towards doing another bout (of QE), although it's debatable whether it's the right thing to do."

DOWNBEAT

In a column for Reuters, long-standing dove Adam Posen urged further action from central banks to support the recovery.

Last month, shortly before the Bank published a more downbeat set of growth and inflation forecasts, Monetary Policy Committee hawks Spencer Dale and Martin Weale dropped their call for higher interest rates.

Weale said in a subsequent speech that now was not the right time for more asset purchases, with the economy still in better shape than when the Bank last did QE. But he argued that purchases of longer-dated gilts could be effective if needed.

Nonetheless, Hilliard said there was a "distinct risk" that another policymaker might come forward and join Posen in backing further asset purchases this month.

Howard Archer, an economist at IHS Global Insight with a relatively downbeat view of Britain's economic prospects, also believed that concerns about inflation would stop discussion of QE translating into a vote for action.

"We get the impression that most MPC members are wary about going back down the QE path given the current high level of consumer price inflation and still significant longer-term inflation risks," he wrote in a note to clients. "We currently lean towards the view that further QE will only occur if the economy actually sees renewed contraction."

The Bank will announce its policy decision at 1100 GMT on Thursday. The minutes of the MPC meeting and members' votes are released about two weeks later.

(Reporting by David Milliken)