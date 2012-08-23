LONDON The Bank of England defended on Thursday its policy of government bond purchases against criticism from savers and pensioners, saying recession would have been deeper and most Britons would have been worse off without its stimulus measures.

The BoE has come under fire from politicians, the pension fund industry and lobby groups, claiming that the ultra-loose policy was hurting pensioners' and savers' income because of ultra-low rates.

In a response to a request from parliamentarians to look into the distributional effects of its policy to buy assets with newly created money, the BoE said some benefited more than others, but a negative impact on any particular group was not clear cut.

"When considering these distributional impacts, however, it is important to remember that without the asset purchases, most people in the United Kingdom would have been worse off," the BoE said in its report.

Its analysis showed that the 325 billion pounds worth of assets purchased until May 2012 prevented an even deeper recession, it said.

"Unemployment would have been higher. More companies would have gone out of business," it said. "That would have had a detrimental impact on savers and pensioners along with every other group in our society."

The BoE has launched another round of quantitative easing in July, planning to buy 50 billion pounds of assets until November.

In its report, the Bank stuck to its previous analysis that the first 200 billion pounds of asset purchases lifted the level of gross domestic product by 1.5 to 2.0 percent, and assumed a proportionate impact from the second round.

The BoE said that savers had been hit mostly through the cut in interest rates, at a record low of 0.5 percent since March 2009, rather than quantitative easing, which affects longer-term interest rates more than deposit rates.

The hit to households' wealth was unevenly spread as quantitative easing pushed up prices of equities and bonds and supported house prices.

"The vast majority of households hold deposit accounts, so these lower rates have affected most households to some extent," the BoE said. "But some households have been affected more than others."

Surveys suggested that close to 80 percent of financial assets were held by those above the age of 45, the BoE said.

In addition, the median household held only around 1,500 pounds of gross assets, while the top 5 percent of households held an average of 175,000 pounds of gross assets or around 40 percent of financial assets.

The BoE said QE's impact on pensions depended on the type of scheme and how well it was funded.

In most cases, the drop in interest rates and the resulting lower annuities were balanced by the rise in bond and equity prices that increased the value of the pension fund.

Pension schemes that were already in substantial deficit before the financial crisis are likely to have seen those deficits increased, it said.

The main factor behind higher pension deficits and falls in annuity incomes were not the asset purchases, but the fall in equity prices relative to government bond prices, the BoE said, adding that this happened in all major economies as a result of the financial crisis.

"Indeed, by boosting the economy, monetary policy actions in the United Kingdom and overseas probably dampened this effect," the BoE said.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by Toby Chopra)