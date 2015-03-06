The British public's expectations for inflation over the next 12 months fell to its lowest level in more than 13 years last month, according to a survey on Friday from the Bank of England.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead fell to 1.9 percent in February, the lowest level since late 2001, from 2.5 percent in November, the quarterly survey showed.

The BoE report follows official data that showed British consumer price inflation fell to its lowest level since records began in January at 0.3 percent, and the BoE has said it could turn negative in the coming months.

Friday's survey will be of interest to members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, which on Thursday voted to keep interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent, their level for the past six years since the depths of the financial crisis.

Minutes from February's MPC meeting showed plunging inflation persuaded all nine members voted to keep rates on hold, although a minority of them have warned rates could rise relatively soon if inflation rebounds strongly.

The BoE survey showed the proportion of Britons expecting interest rates to rise in the 12 months fell to 36 percent with 37 percent in November.

The proportion expecting a cut in rates doubled to 8 percent -- the highest since August 2012.

The BoE has said it could cut rates if low inflation becomes embedded, although Governor Mark Carney has said he expects the next move to be a rise.

Economists polled by Reuters last week showed the BoE will keep interest rates at a record low until at least October as inflation remains stubbornly below target. [BOE/INT]

A similar survey by polling company YouGov for Citi, which was published earlier this week, showed the British public's expectations for inflation in the next 12 months fell to 1 percent, their lowest level in more than six years, in February.

The BoE survey typically shows a disconnect between perceptions of inflation and the official consumer price index. The BoE said the median estimate among respondents for inflation over the past 12 months was 2.2 percent -- more than 7 times the CPI rate in January.

Pay growth outstripped a dwindling inflation rate by the widest margin since before the financial crisis in December, several measures of earnings showed, giving many households a boost ahead of elections on May 7.

Only 8 percent of respondents in the BoE's survey said they planned to push for increased pay with their current employer, up marginally from 7 percent when the question was last asked a year ago.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg; uk.economics@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109)