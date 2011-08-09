A double decker bus is reflected in a puddle after a rain shower outside the Bank of England in the City of London August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON The Bank of England's quarterly inflation report on Wednesday may demonstrate whether it is seriously considering further steps to support recovery as the economy faces more pressure from a fresh bout of market turmoil.

After a weekend of frantic discussions among global financial policymakers, investors are trying to gauge if the latest ructions have made a new bout of quantitative easing by the Bank more likely.

Whatever the new growth and inflation forecasts in the report, they risk looking out of date as soon as King presents them, as the cut-off for new data was last Wednesday -- pre- dating sharp share price falls since Thursday and Friday's downgrade to the United States' sovereign rating.

Instead of the usual concern about how long it will take inflation -- currently 4.2 percent -- to return to the Bank's 2 percent target, attention is set to focus on whether Britain faces a repeat of the 2008 financial crash.

"I think it's about getting a sense of how serious King thinks this contagion will be," said Ross Walker, an economist at Royal Bank of Scotland. "We know the BoE were quick out of the blocks during the last financial crisis."

The Bank has kept interest rates on hold at 0.5 percent since March 2009, and even before the latest events it was faced with an economic recovery that has stalled for the past nine months.

For now, few economists believe that the Bank is about to embark on a new round of quantitative easing to top up the 200 billion pounds of gilt purchases conducted between March 2009 and February 2010.

Only one Bank official, Adam Posen, supported more QE last month, though others on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) mulled it as a crisis option.

But with a rapidly-evolving market situation -- as investors reassess the risk of holding U.S. and European government bonds, the bedrock of the financial system -- Walker said he would be looking for some indication of whether the Bank was preparing for more QE if things turn worse.

MORE QE?

King has been a major supporter of the government's budget deficit reduction programme, meaning in theory he should favour monetary rather than fiscal stimulus if the economy lurches towards recession.

However, with 10-year gilt yields already at a record low, more purchases of these assets might not prove much of a help, Walker said, adding he would be looking for any hint the Bank might take other measures to support the economy.

The Bank's options are restricted, though. Corporate bond and commercial paper markets are smaller than in other advanced economies, which has limited past central bank intervention there, and the Baml has strongly resisted calls to extend its 2008 Special Liquidity Scheme for banks, which expires in January 2012.

Deutsche Bank economist George Buckley was doubtful whether the habitually guarded King would give any real guidance as to the tipping point for the central bank to either launch a new bout of QE, or should growth improve, raise interest rates.

Walker also said King would have to walk a fine line. He should not appear too ready to bail out equity markets but must also avoid looking behind the curve and hampered by internal division, as the European Central Bank appears to have been last week.

GDP DOWN, CPI STABLE

In terms of the inflation report, the Bank's growth forecasts for this year, and to a lesser extent 2012, are set for a downward revision, a Reuters poll showed.

The outlook for inflation is less certain. This quarter, inflation has been a touch lower than the Bank forecast, and oil prices have fallen by 7 percent, but utility bills for the rest of the year look likely to increase faster than the Bank forecast in May. This means it may now raise its forecast of 5 percent inflation for Q3 and Q4.

Longer term the main factors at play are lower market interest rates -- which would tend to push up inflation -- and a weaker growth outlook. Most economists expect the two factors to cancel each other out.

But Jens Larsen, a former Bank economist who now works for Royal Bank of Canada, argues the sharp fall in market interest rate expectations -- which are now for no rate increase this year or next -- will outweigh the effect of weaker growth and exert an upward push on the inflation forecast for two years hence.

In May this was only just below the Bank's 2 percent target, and under normal circumstances a forecast any higher than this would be a strong signal that rates needed to rise faster than the market had pencilled in.

However, circumstances now are anything but normal.

"The link has been weak recently -- the MPC has, to an extent, suspended its normal reaction function," Larsen said. "The governor has explicitly talked about the policy mix of tight fiscal and loose monetary policy. If that strategy remains in place and economic growth disappoints, then policy rate could be on hold for a lot longer."

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Nisbet)