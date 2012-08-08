LONDON The Bank of England cut its forecasts for growth in its quarterly Inflation Report published on Wednesday. Following are analysts' comments on the report.

TOM VOSA, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK

"If we look at the market interest rate chart, it now looks to price in a rate cut in the fourth quarter of this year, rates remaining at a quarter of one percent until the second quarter of 2015.

"Back in May, the expectation was that rates would be at 1 percent by that stage so what we've seen is they've really shifted the profile of the bank rate.

"It suggests that for that forecast to be met, there will be a rate cut in November, if not before then and rates will be on hold lower for longer and that the tightening that had been expected in May at around 2014 is now being pushed back to 2015.

"I suspect that's why they haven't had to change the inflation profile that much.

"For mortgage holders and for banks it's really a signal that the bank rate will remain low for significantly longer than had been thought.

"A similar message from the Fed would start to look as if we're seeing some kind of coordinated signal from central banks that they are prepared to keep rates low for as long as possible, and that recovery phase is now being pushed back to 2015.

ANNALISA PIAZZA, NEWEDGE STRATEGY

"King's comments ... clearly point in the direction of further accommodation in the coming months."

"Although the medium-term inflation forecast has remained in line with what was seen in May, we need to consider that the updated forecast implies more accommodative policy. As such, the IR implicitly suggests underlying inflation is even more subdued."

"In addition, the Bank revised its GDP forecasts, both in the near and medium term, incorporating both the recent downward surprise for GDP and additional uncertainties."

"The current inflation profile doesn't show the need of an urgent move but - in our view - the Bank will be ready to act in November, when the ongoing asset purchases programme will terminate and the effects of further credit easing might be clearer."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"There were no surprises. I don't think this gives us any new indications. We had expected a downward revision in growth. It's too soon to say whether there will be an impact on Britain's (credit) rating."

VICKY REDWOOD, CHIEF UK ECONOMIST,CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The door is clearly open to more stimulus and we still expect both more QE and a further interest rate cut in November."

(Reporting by Sophie Kirby, Venetia Rainey, Karolin Schaps and Sven Egenter; compiled by Patrick Graham)