LONDON The Bank of England decided not to follow its Japanese counterpart on Thursday and pump new money into Britain's stagnant economy, despite a new remit that gives it clearer leeway to disregard above-target inflation.

The central bank said it would not add to the 375 billion pounds of government bonds it purchased between March 2009 and October 2012, and that it would keep interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent.

Following is reaction from economists to the decision.

SAMUEL TOMBS, CAPITAL ECONOMICS:

"Although the Monetary Policy Committee left policy on hold again today, we suspect that the decision was still a close one. And while the chances of more asset purchases in May have perhaps declined, we still think that Mark Carney's arrival in July could jump-start the Committee into action. It was fairly unsurprising that those members who voted for more asset purchases in previous meetings were unable to muster a majority today.

"For a start, the economic data have generally improved since the last meeting, albeit marginally. In particular, the PMIs of all three of the CIPS/Markit business surveys edged up in March, while retail sales grew strongly in February. In addition, the outlook for inflation has not improved since the last meeting. Although the recent drop in oil prices indicates that petrol prices are likely to fall back soon, the recent rise in wholesale electricity and gas prices has increased the chances of another round of utility price rises later this year.

"What's more, the Chancellor's decision in the Budget to shy away from announcing substantial reforms to the monetary policy framework may have meant that many members felt their hands were still tied to setting policy to achieve the 2 percent inflation target. Despite this, we think that the current stasis will not last long. Although the MPC may be braced for a disappointing Q1 GDP figure, we doubt that the recovery will suddenly strengthen and match their expectations for later this year. And we still think that the large amount of spare capacity in the economy will mean that inflation falls more quickly next year than the MPC currently expects."

MELANIE BOWLER, MOODY'S ANALYTICS:

"While the asset-purchase programme was not increased as we had expected, quantitative easing is expected to be expanded this year. With its remit extended, the BoE is also expected to expand the use of other unconventional monetary policy tools this year. Meanwhile, the policy rate will remain at the record low 0.5 percent for two years more."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT:

"The Bank of England's decision to hold off from Quantitative Easing was highly likely once again the result of a split 6-3 vote... With consumer price inflation set to move above 3.0 percent in the near term and sterling still vulnerable despite rising from its lows, several MPC members may want to see evidence that underlying price pressures are broadly contained before approving further stimulative action.

"However, we suspect that it is more a matter of when, rather than will, the MPC approve further quantitative easing to try and support the economy. There is no doubt that the Chancellor is looking for greater monetary activism to support the long-struggling economy given the serious constraints on fiscal policy. And while the economy may well have dodged further contraction in the first quarter and a triple dip, it is clearly still finding it very hard to develop significant sustainable growth.

"We expect the Bank of England to deliver two 25 billion-pound portions of quantitative easing over the coming months.

"It is also evident that the Bank of England is looking for other ways of helping the economy, particularly in trying to get more working capital through to smaller companies. Further measures seem highly likely in this area... A strong possibility is that the Funding for Lending Scheme will be adjusted to specifically favour banks that increase their lending to smaller companies."

JOOST BEAUMONT, ABN AMRO:

"We expect the BoE to refrain from more QE, as inflation is likely to remain at elevated levels in coming months, only coming down gradually later in the year. Meanwhile, the economy is likely to emerge from a triple dip, starting a modest but sustained recovery. Today's rise of the services PMI to further above the boom-bust mark (and the highest level since August last year) also points in this direction. Indeed, the composite PMI suggest GDP grew slightly in Q1. In our view, the economy would need to take a turn for the worse before a majority of the MPC will vote for more gilt buying.

"The fact that the government has given the central bank more flexibility in bringing inflation down to its target has not altered the outlook for monetary policy. In fact, the MPC has already implemented a more flexible inflation targeting regime by clearly indicating that it will allow high inflation for longer. Furthermore, the BoE seems more inclined to implement more targeted measures to stimulate the economy. Indeed, the government also mentioned in the Budget that it is, together with the BoE, exploring ways to extend the Funding for Lending Scheme."

